Legendary Hall of Fame broadcaster Dick Enberg passed away Thursday. He was 82.

Enberg, one of the most recognizable personalities in the business, covered 28 Wimbledons, 10 Super Bowls, and eight NCAA men’s basketball national title games, among other high-profile events. He won 13 Emmy Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Emmy, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Ian Eagle learned of Enberg’s passing as soon as he woke Friday.

“I woke up and I had a stream of texts,” the CBS Sports play-by-play announcer said on Gio and Jones. “I could tell you when Dick came over to CBS in 2000, it was the first time I had met him. I had not been in his company prior to that. I’m just so saddened to hear about his passing. He was such a classy guy, and his love of the game and his love of the job reverberated through the screen.”

Enberg had a profound impact on Eagle’s career.

“When you watched a game that was covered by Dick Enberg, you could feel the humanity,” Eagle said. “You could feel the vibrant tones of his voice. He was a wordsmith, a legend, a storyteller. The versatility is what always struck me, and it was something on a personal level that I always aspired to – to be put in any position and still call the game in a professional manner and have your passion come through. He wanted to be in that chair. He wanted that headset on.”

Eagle will never forget meeting Enberg. Everything he assumed about the man was true.

“Everything that you believed was validated,” Eagle said. “His whole being was positive. Really just a terrible story today that Dick passed away. He was really a wonderful guy to be around. We just got his Christmas card two days ago with his grandkids on the back and a picture of him and his son, who has now gone into the broadcasting field, both wearing a headset in a broadcasting booth. So they had a chance to broadcast a game together, and literally the Christmas card came two days ago.”