(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Days later, many Steelers fans still believe they were robbed Sunday. They believe that Jesse James caught the ball, broke the plane, and scored the go-ahead touchdown.

According to the officials, however, none of that occurred – and it could cost the Steelers home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Is anger among Steelers fans justified? Yes and no.

“They’ve been calling it that way now for a couple of years,” Patriots color analyst and former NFL quarterback Scott Zolak said on Gio and Jones. “If he was making a football move – and I thought initially that’s a bang-bang play for me. We’re all taught at a very young age – my dad was my coach – ‘Hey, man, when you get that ball and you’re near that goal line, break the plane. All you got to do is break that initial plane, and then everything is off the table.’”

That line of thinking, however, no longer applies.

“We had the situation in the Jet game where Malcolm Butler punched the ball out of the top of the pylon,” Zolak said. “The Patriots end up getting the ball on a touchback instead of a Jet touchdown. You look at the Dez Bryant play, the playoffs up there in Green Bay – I thought that was a catch. They want to take the human element out of it to where it’s so black and white, I just think we got to train young players to take care of the football and make sure you secure it when you go to the ground. Anytime you hit that ground and that ball comes out, that’s going to be an incomplete pass 100 percent of the time. They got the rule right on the call, but being a football guy, I just think that’s a bang-bang play.”