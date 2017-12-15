Jan 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Former Steelers offensive lineman Willie Colon knows the Steelers-Patriots matchup very well. Sunday, the two teams will face off with a spot at the top of the AFC on the line. The Steelers are 11-2 and the Patriots are 10-3. How will the game play out?

“It’s going to be one of those rough and tumble kind of games,” Colon said on Gio And Jones. “The question comes down to if the defense of the Steelers can stand up. From the offensive side, they can go pound for pound with the Patriots, but that secondary, I know Joe Haden was struggling with that injury, there’s a chance he can come back, but it’s going to come down to that secondary. Gronk is back, he causes mismatch problems. Patriots coming off a loss, they come back pissed off. It’s hard to go against the Patriots after a loss on Monday night on national television. I’m still riding with the Steelers on this one.”