The ‘playoffs’ postgame rant from former Colts and Saints head coach Jim Mora is one of the most memorable press conferences in sports history. That ‘play-offs’ in a high pitched voice will forever live in infamy.

Mora joined Gio And Jones to respond to how he reacts when he hears people say it to him or talk about it.

“I get the “playoff” thing a lot from people…walking down the street, I get letters from people, notes from people about it,” said Mora. I’ve accepted it now. It depends what kind of mood I’m in. Say I’m walking down the street, and I hear some guy say “playoffs” and if I’m in a bad mood I might say something back to him. Not too bad, but I might. If I’m in a good mood or it’s a good looking girl, it doesn’t bother me at all.”