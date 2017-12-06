(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

If you look around the NFL, there are a lot of bad teams. Like, a lot. Which means this year’s Black Monday could be even worse than usual.

NFL analysts Jason La Canfora and Nick Kotsos put the over-under on coaching changes at 8. Pete Prisco thinks it’ll be higher.

“I took the over,” the CBS Sports senior NFL columnist said on Gio and Jones. “You got to take into account the Bruce Arians situation in Arizona. Is he going to walk away after the season? That job would come open. But more than eight openings, count them up. You already got the Giants’ opening. Probably Tampa Bay. You have Indianapolis for sure. There’s three right there. Cleveland, you might have Cincinnati – what is that, six already without even blinking?”

Brian Jones wonders if Texans head coach Bill O’Brien will be fired as well.

“He might get a pass with the injuries,” Prisco said, referring to Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt, and Whitney Mercilus, among others. “Jay Gruden might get a pass if (Washington flops) down the stretch because of all those injuries. But how about Jason Garrett? Is that possible if they don’t make the postseason? You never know with Jerry (Jones). He’s the unpredictable wild card in this whole thing.”

One must wonder about Vance Joseph as well. The Broncos (3-9) started 3-1 but have lost eight straight games.

“Everyone is so antsy to run these guys out,” Prisco said. “Somebody mentioned Vance Joseph the other day. I’m talking about the fan bases. Does Vance Joseph get fired after a year? Can you fire him after a year? Is that fair to Vance Joseph? That you hire him and then your quarterback situation is a mess because you made it a mess and now you’re going to fire him?”

Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler, and Paxton Lynch have combined to complete 57.5 percent of their passes for 14 touchdowns and 18 interceptions this season. They’ve also taken 39 sacks – the third-most in football.

“I don’t know if Vance Joseph is a great coach or not,” Prisco said, “but the way the situation has played out, it’s unfair to him to ask him to go win games with that quarterback situation being the garbage that it is.”