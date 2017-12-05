(Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan dropped by Gio and Jones on Tuesday to discuss the bowl’s 50th anniversary game, which pits No. 12 UCF (12-0) against No. 7 Auburn (10-3) on Jan. 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game, which has been played in Atlanta since 1968, kicks off at 12:30 p.m. ET.

This matchup is particularly enticing.

“It really is,” Stokan said in studio. “I went to the American Athletic Championship down in Orlando, and that Milton kid (quarterback McKenzie Milton) puts the ball on you. He is excellent. They really run the up-tempo offense. Scott (Frost) does a great job with that.”

Milton has completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 35 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He’s also rushed for 497 yards and seven scores, as UCF averages 49.4 points per game.

“They’re the No. 1 scoring team in the country,” Stokan said. “Auburn is the (No. 10) scoring defense in the country, so we got a match. Auburn’s offense with Kerryon Johnson and Jarrett Stidham is very, very good. So, hey, we’re going to be sold out, it’s our 50th anniversary, we’ve got the only undefeated team left, and it’s Cinderella’s chance to dance. They’ll dance against a top-10 team in Auburn. It’s going to be a great game.”