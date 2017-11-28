Elsa Hosk: We Put On The Biggest Show Ever

Victoria’s Secret angel Elsa Hosk dropped by Gio and Jones on Tuesday to discuss the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

“It was absolutely incredible,” Hosk said in studio. “This year we really put on the biggest show ever. We went all the way to Shanghai, China, so it was a very exciting, very exotic location. A beautiful place. We were super welcome.”

Hosk, who is from Sweden, had never been to Shanghai – or China.

“I loved it,” she said. “It’s such a cool city. We had a very busy schedule, so we arrived and we only had two days. We were doing press and we were doing rehearsals and we were seeing the venue for the first time, so it was a lot of very busy schedule. I saw the city traveling to the venue and going around a bit. What a beautiful city.”