Vikings Analyst: Weather Won’t Impact Super Bowl LII

Super Bowl LII will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4, 2018. U.S. Bank Stadium is in Minneapolis. It’s typically cold in Minneapolis in February.

Very cold.

But have no fear, cold-weather-fearing NFL fans. The weather will not ruin the Super Bowl. For starters, the game will be played indoors, and there are plenty of non-outdoor activities that fans can enjoy and participate in leading up to the on-field action.

“Well, I guess it’s predicated on what people’s expectations are and how they satisfy themselves,” Vikings radio voice Paul Allen said on Gio and Jones. “I know Mall of America is a mall, but it’s still really cool and you can do a lot of cool things from an events standpoint at Mall of America. Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, which is about 12 minutes away from Minneapolis, they’re going to do some things there, and the skyway system here is really good. So if you need to be out in the cold to get to your favorite spot, then I guess you got to do it. But the building’s great, the atmosphere is going to be fantastic, and the Vikings and the NFL have put a lot of time in this for a long time to make sure people are comfortable – and I believe they will be.”