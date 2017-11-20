Cowboys Analyst Danny White: Carson Wentz Is The Real Deal

Former Cowboys quarterback and Super Bowl champion Danny White had never seen Carson Wentz in person until Sunday night. Now that he has, he can say with certainty that Wentz is one of the top quarterbacks in football.

“Oh, man, he’s he real deal,” the Compass Media Networks Cowboys broadcaster said on Gio and Jones. “Just his demeanor – in the huddle, he takes charge. He’s inspiring. He’s got all the intangibles.”

Wentz finished 14-of-27 for 168 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-9 win over the Cowboys. It wasn’t his best statistical performance of the season, but the Eagles (9-1) outscored Dallas 30-0 in the second half and have now won eight straight games.

“Man, I saw him break some tackles last night when he was scrambling and then make plays,” White said. “Not only does he break tackles and get out of the pocket and elude people, but then he finds people down the field and makes great throws off-balance while he’s running. There’s no question: Carson Wentz is the real deal.”

The Eagles host the Bears (3-7) this Sunday before hitting the road for three straight games against the Seahawks (6-3), Rams (7-3) and Giants (2-8). Kickoff against Chicago is slated for 1 p.m. ET.