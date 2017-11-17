Charlie Batch On Le’Veon Bell Tweet: This Is Generation Text

On Thursday, a few hours before kickoff against the Tennessee Titans, Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell tweeted a cryptic message: “everyone I thought was real turned fake…what I thought was true was all a lie…I can literally trust no human at this point in my life…”

Okay then…

Charlie Batch did not see this tweet, but he will talk to Bell about it the next time he sees him – to make sure Bell is okay, sure, but also to tell him to, well, not post anything like that again.

“This is Generation Text right here,” the Steelers Radio Network host and former NFL quarterback said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “They wear their emotions on their sleeve, and every feeling that they have, they tweet it out. It’s unbelievable that they just can’t internally handle their issues.”

What had Bell so upset is uncertain. What his tweet accomplished is unknown.

“When you deal with personal problems before the game and you air it out, of course everybody’s going to look at that,” said Batch, who played for the Steelers from 2002-12. “I haven’t had a chance to talk to Le’Veon yet. I will do so. But when you’re dealing with stuff like that, it’s like, ‘Listen, man, keep that to yourself.’ But obviously he was sending a message, and whatever message that he was looking to send, I’m sure they saw that tweet.”

Bell at least kept his emotions in check during the game, rushing 12 times for 46 yards and hauling in nine catches for 57 yards, as Pittsburgh won 40-17.

The Steelers (8-2), who are off to their best start since 2004, host the Packers (5-4) on Nov. 26. Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET.