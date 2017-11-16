Gary Danielson: The Playoff Committee Doesn’t Know What It Doesn’t Know

On Tuesday night, Gregg Giannotti had a bit of a conniption fit. That’s because the playoff committee suggested that Oklahoma’s defense is the main reason why the Sooners (9-1) are ranked fourth – not second – in this week’s poll.

Giannotti didn’t understand that logic. Neither did Gary Danielson.

“I don’t know what to say about the committee,” the SEC on CBS lead analyst said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “They really are put in a tough spot. They’re all ethical people that have the interest of college football at heart. But they’re basically trying to predict something that’s impossible to predict, and it complicates everything that they do it so many weeks prior. I actually think they should be using the AP Poll instead of the college committee poll.”

Danielson has heard week after week that the No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers (10-0) could – or will – get left out of the playoff if they finish 13-0.

Newsflash: No, they wouldn’t.

“All of us in college football know that if the Big Ten champ – the Big Ten, with all those TV sets – have an undefeated team, that team is going to be in the playoffs,” Danielson said. “I don’t care what everybody else does. There is no way that they’re not going to get in. I don’t care who they’ve played. They play in the Big Ten, and if they’re undefeated, they’re in. We have people looking at a snapshot of Wisconsin three-quarters of the way through the season saying, ‘They’re No. 8. They can’t make it.’ I just laugh at that stuff. I really do.”

Danielson shared a few other committee critiques.

“There’s not enough weight put on the conference championships,” Danielson said. “I really believe the committee has gone too far. They don’t know what they don’t know. I don’t know why they watch game tapes. Brian, you and I played a lot of football, and you and I could watch game tapes and we would not be able to tell which team is better than the other. We might say on a whole, we think this team is stronger. But in a one-game matchup, come on. Anybody can beat anybody. Of the top-20 teams, I think that’s been proven out in college football over the past few years.”