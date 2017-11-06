Broncos Quarterbacks Look Bad; Denver Defense Getting Picked Apart

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for the Denver Broncos. After starting the season 3-1, Denver has lost four straight games – and been outscored 124-52 in the process.

Brock Osweiler started in place of struggling Trevor Siemian on Sunday and didn’t do much with the opportunity. Osweiler finished 19-of-38 for 208 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a 51-23 loss to Philadelphia.

What did we see from from Osweiler?

“Well, I saw that the Cleveland Browns paid him about $900,000 yesterday,” NFL analyst Sage Rosenfels joked on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “No, that Denver offense – whether it’s Osweiler, whether it’s Trevor Siemian – it’s just not a very good offense right now.”

The running game, in particular, has disappeared. Denver has averaged 153.7 rushing yards per game in its three wins but has been held under 70 yards rushing in three of its last four losses.

“It’s interesting because I really thought the first month of the season, I was pleasantly surprised by the dominance of their offensive line,” Rosenfels said. “They were running the football very well, they were protecting Trevor Siemian fairly well, and they were off to that hot start. But as soon as they couldn’t run the football and they had to rely on the quarterback to go out there and win the football game – or at least move the ball offensively – the Denver Broncos were just not good enough to do that. They have to run the football to give their quarterbacks a chance. None of the quarterbacks on their roster are looking very good right now. I wasn’t very impressed with Osweiler’s performance obviously. They’ve got to score more points to be competitive and to win football games.”

And then there’s the defense. Fifty-one points? Really?

“Surprisingly is how terrible their defense looked yesterday,” Rosenfels said. “This is a Denver Steel Curtain type defense that they’ve had for three, four, five years that’s been incredible. That was probably their worst performance in the John Elway era. That was really a poor performance. Obviously give a lot of credit to the Philadelphia Eagles, but this Denver Broncos team is bad and looks like it’s getting worse. Offensively, they don’t do a lot of very good things and now defensively teams are starting to pick them apart. So this is a very interesting point in the season for the Denver Broncos. They’re either going to go right in the tank or somehow they’ve got to do something to flip the switch and turn their team north.”

Denver (3-5) hosts New England (6-2) this Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET.