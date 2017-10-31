NFL Analyst: Garoppolo Trade A Win For John Lynch, 49ers

In a stunning move, the New England Patriots shipped backup quarterback – and Tom Brady heir apparent – Jimmy Garoppolo to San Francisco for a 2018 second-round pick Monday.

Garoppolo hasn’t played a single snap this season but has looked good in limited action throughout his career. He has completed 67.0 percent of his passes (63-of-94) for 690 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions in 17 games.

How will this trade play out?

“I think it plays really well for San Francisco because the fan base needs to see something that says, ‘Boy, we really want to win some ball games,’” FOX Sports NFL analyst Charles Davis said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “Look, there’s some bias here because I’ve known John Lynch fora long time, been a colleague of his and I want him to be extremely successful. But I really liked what (he’s done). I thought he handled the draft like a veteran, being able to get extra picks out of the deal with Mitchell Trubisky, being able to get Reuben Foster in the first round when other people wanted to pass on him. Just right on down the line, I liked it.”

The Niners, at 0-8, have nothing to play for this season, but many analysts expected San Francisco to make a play for Kirk Cousins in the offseason. That no longer appears to be the case.

“You get the guy that everyone was talking about, the guy everyone was convinced was not leaving New England because Belichick is going to hold on to him because Brady is 40 years old,” Davis said. “I really liked that one.”

The Patriots, meanwhile, are left without a viable Plan B should Brady succumb to age or injury. Trading Garoppolo, even for a second-round pick, seems risky, no?

“For New England, it’s as simple as this,” Davis said, laughing. “Anytime we don’t really know what they’re doing, we should sit down and say, ‘They know what they’re doing.’ Because they always end up figuring it out. So I can’t wait to see how it plays out.”