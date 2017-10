Four cast members of Superior Donuts – Jermaine Fowler, David Koechner, Maz Jobrani, and Rell Battle – dropped by CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones on Thursday to discuss their hit sitcom.

The show centers on an old-school doughnut shop owner, Arthur (played by Judd Hirsch), his young employee, Franco (played by Fowler), and their friends who frequent the shop in multicultural Chicago. Season 2 premiers Monday, Oct. 30, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.