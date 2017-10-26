Former GM: After Passing On Wentz, Watson, Browns Ruining Kizer

From 2005 to 2008, Phil Savage served as general manager of the Cleveland Browns, during which the franchise went 24-40 (.375), including a 10-6 finish in 2007.

Is 24-40 good? No, not really. But it’s spectacular compared to the last eight-plus seasons in Cleveland: 34-101 (.252).

“Those seem like glory days now – averaging six wins a season based on what’s happened over the last decade,” Savage said of his tenure on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “It’s just been too much turnover, too many philosophies, two years here, three years there, and of course now they’re in this situation where not only have they not solved the quarterback riddle, but Carson Wentz looks like the potential MVP of the league and Deshaun Watson has taken the NFL by storm as a rookie. They essentially had both of those players in their hands if the wanted those quarterbacks. They decided to try to build the team through multiple draft picks.”

Wentz has completed 61.6 percent of his passes for 1,852 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions, while Watson has 15 touchdowns (14 pass, one rush) and four picks over his last four games.

DeShone Kizer, on the other hand, has five touchdowns (three pass, two rush), 11 picks, and multiple benchings on his young NFL resume.

Savage, now the Alabama radio color analyst, simply doesn’t understand.

“I think if I were going to say something critical of the current regime it’s that, to me, when they drafted DeShone Kizer, if you felt like he was the answer, you either had to redshirt him – because he was very young coming out of Notre Dame – or if you are going to play him, it doesn’t matter what the results are (because) you’re going to let him learn on the job,” Savage said. “And of course they’ve now pulled him out on two different occasions – once for Kevin Hogan and now twice for Cody Kessler. I think it’s very confusing not only for the fans but for the players themselves in terms of what direction are we going at the quarterback position?”

Cleveand (0-7), which has lost four games this year by a field goal, plays Minnesota (5-2) in London this Sunday. Kickoff is at 9:30 a.m. ET.