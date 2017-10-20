Cosell: Bears Limiting Trubisky, Don’t Want Him To Be A Big Factor

Mitchell Trubisky has started two games for the Chicago Bears with mixed results. He threw a late interception that cost the Bears a game against Minnesota, but he played turnover-free football in helping the Bears to a 27-24 overtime win in Baltimore this past Sunday.

Overall, he’s 20-of-41 (48.8 percent) for 241 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He’s also rushed seven times for 54 yards.

At this point, what’s to like or dislike about the No. 2 overall pick?

“Well, it’s not a matter of like or dislike; it’s how they’re playing,” NFL Matchup executive producer and analyst Greg Cosell said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “If they can stay close in games, which obviously happened last week against Baltimore and for the most part the week prior, they’re trying to limit his impact on the game right now. We can speculate on the reasons why. There could be many reasons. He certainly doesn’t have a ton of weapons, and John Fox is a believer in running the football. But right now, they’re not asking him to do very much at all.”

Instead, the Bears are asking the exact opposite of Jordan Howard, who has 55 carries for 243 yards (4.4 yards per carry) over the last two weeks. His 36 carries against Baltimore dwarfed Trubisky’s 16 pass attempts.

That type of balance will have to be the exception, not the rule, especially if the Bears (2-4) get behind.

“We’ll see. Obviously every game doesn’t play out that way,” Cosell said. “There may come a game here where he has to drop back 35 times and then we’ll get a better feel. But right now, they are really limiting him. It’s clear they don’t want him to be a big factor in their offense at this point in time.”

Chicago hosts Carolina (4-2) this Sunday at Soldier Field. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.