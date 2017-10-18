Matt Campbell: I Love That I’m Not The Youngest Head Coach Anymore

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell dropped by CBS Sports Radio on Wednesday to discuss his Cyclones (4-2), who are coming off back-to-back wins: a 38-31 stunner against Oklahoma in Norman and a 45-0 shutout against Kansas in Ames.

The Big 12 has several young coaches, including Lincoln Riley, 34, Kliff Kingsbury, 38, Tom Herman, 42, and Matt Rhule, 42.

But is Campbell the best young coach of the bunch?

“That’s a great question,” the 37-year-old said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones, laughing. “Here’s what I love about this youth question: I’m not the youngest coach anymore. That was the challenge forever, so it’s good not to be that guy, but I think that’s what’s exciting about this conference. There’s so many talented young coaches in this conference, and you’re seeing it right now with what’s going on in college football. So it’s great to have an opportunity. I guess we’ll see as the season goes on what happens.”

Campbell and the Cyclones take on Kingsbury and the Red Raiders (4-2) this Saturday in Lubbock. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. ET.