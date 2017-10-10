MLB Analyst: Cody Bellinger, Dodgers Back On Track

After going 13-22 in their final 35 games of the season, the Los Angeles Dodgers entered the playoffs with a bit of uncertainty. They dominated the league for the first several months of the year and were 91-36 in late-August.

It was all downhill from there.

The Dodgers, however, responded by sweeping NL West rival Arizona – a team that went 11-8 against them in the regular season – in the NLDS.

Are the Dodgers officially back in the groove?

“It certainly seems like it,” Fox Sports Midwest MLB analyst Rick Ankiel said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “I was shocked to see Robbie Ray pitch in that Wild Card game against Colorado because I thought for Arizona to beat the Dodgers, Robbie Ray needed to pitch Game 1 on regular rest. He just wasn’t as sharp as we’ve seen him be. He’s been able to beat the Dodgers non-stop all year, really dominated them. Without that, I felt like he wasn’t as sharp and the Dodgers came in and just rolled right through. It seems like they got their confidence right back.”

The Dodgers took Games 1 and 2 in Los Angeles, 9-5 and 8-5, respectively, before winning Game 3 in Arizona, 3-1, on Monday. Cody Bellinger and Austin Barnes both homered off Zack Greinke in Game 3.

“Cody Bellinger, this kid is impressive,” Ankiel said. “Opposite-field home runs, I feel like he can do it all. He can beat you in so many ways. Another young player that is so awesome to watch.”

The Dodgers will play the winner of Cubs/Nationals in the NLCS. Game 4 of that series is slated for Tuesday at 5:38 p.m. ET. The Cubs lead, 2-1.