Dodd: I Just Laughed At Nick Saban’s Rat-Poison Rant

Nick Saban was his usual surly self after Alabama’s 27-19 win at Texas A&M on Saturday and delivered a mini-rant to the media in the process.

“I’m trying to get our players to listen to me instead of listening to you guys,” Saban told reporters. “All that stuff you write about how good we are and all that stuff they hear on ESPN, it’s like poison. It’s like rat poison.”

Dennis Dodd’s response?

“I just laughed,” the CBSSports.com college football columnist said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “I saw their sports information director in the background laughing himself when Nick said that.”

With Saban, this is nothing new. Yes, his team improved to 6-0 and is ranked No. 1 in the country, but he’s never happy – especially not after a mere eight-point win.

“Traditionally, Nick is a better quote after they win,” Dodd said, “because he knows what’s coming: ‘You guys are great and everything’s going good.’ That happens in every sport. But he’s already upset when that happens because he knows he doesn’t want it to go right to their heads.”

And not just in-season, either.

“He flat-out disparaged this team in the offseason after coming within a second of winning a second national championship in a row, 26 wins in a row, and fought Clemson tooth and nail,” Dodd said. “He said guys didn’t pay attention and there was something missing after the SEC title game before the playoff. He said Lane (Kiffin) was part of it but guys weren’t working hard enough. I go, ‘That’s quite an indictment from maybe the greatest coach of all time in college football.’ He’s better as a quote and more insightful when he wins.”

Alabama hosts Arkansas (2-3) this Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET.