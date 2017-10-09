Theismann: Deshaun Watson Is This Year’s Dak Prescott

Deshaun Watson began the season backing up Tom Savage. A couple of weeks later, however, he’s on the verge of superstardom.

Watson, the 12th overall pick in the draft, has thrown for 544 yards and has 10 touchdowns (nine pass, one rush) in his last two games.

Joe Theismann thought Watson would be good, but this good? No way.

“No, I think anybody that said that might not be necessarily telling you the truth,” the Super Bowl champion said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “I had a feeling he’d be pretty good because everybody talks about the pressure of the moment. He performed tremendously in two national-championship games, and in the second one, it was all about his ability to be able to do things. I didn’t think he’d be able to escape the way he has because of the speed that’s on most of the defenses in the National Football League. But the way he’s thrown the football, the decisions he’s made with the football, his pure athleticism is amazing, and he’s bigger than most people think. I didn’t see it coming, but it sure is a treat to watch.”

Watson reminds Theismann of a rookie quarterback who dazzled in 2016.

“He is this year’s Dak Prescott,” Theismann said. “We saw amazing things from Dak last year, but Deshaun adds a different element to it because he has some wide receivers that Dak doesn’t have. So you combine (that) with his accuracy and his ability to move around. But no, I didn’t see it coming at this level.”

Houston (2-3), which lost J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus to season-ending injuries Sunday night, hosts the Browns (0-5) this Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.