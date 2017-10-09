Jaguars DE: I Think Roethlisberger Underestimated Our DBs

The Jacksonville Jaguars dominated the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday, forcing five turnovers and returning two Ben Roethlisberger interceptions for touchdowns in a 30-9 win at Heinz Field. Roethlisberger finished 33-of-55 for 312 yards, zero touchdowns, and five picks. He was also sacked twice.

How did the Jaguars make Ben look so bad, you ask?

“(Defensive coordinator Todd Wash) put together an extremely great game plan,” Jacksonville defensive end Calais Campbell said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “And with the talent we have, when guys do what they’re supposed to do, you take turns making plays.”

That response, however, was too generic for Gregg Giannotti’s liking. When asked if there was anything specifically that the Jaguars did differently to confuse Roethlisberger, Campbell responded “nothing crazy.”

“We played a little more zone because their receivers are so good and so fast,” he said. “I don’t think Ben thought our DBs were as explosive and as fast as they were.”

Telvin Smith and Barry Church were responsible for the pick-sixes, racing 28 and 51 yards, respectively, for third-quarter scores.

In the end, the Jaguars held the an explosive Steelers offense out of the end zone, and rookie Leonard Fournette rushed 28 times for 181 yards and two scores, including a 90-yard touchdown run with less than two minutes to go.

Jacksonville (3-2), which has alternated wins and losses this season, hosts the Rams (3-2) this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

“Guys know that you have to show consistency,” Campbell said. “We have yet to win two games back-to-back, and in the NFL, you have to stack wins in order to be a good team. So we have a lot we’re working towards still and a lot of motivation to drive us. So we should be just fine.”