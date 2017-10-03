Simms: The Better Alex Smith Plays, The Longer Patrick Mahomes Sits On The Bench

There’s one undefeated team remaining in the NFL, and it’s not the Patriots, Falcons, Packers or Steelers. It’s the Kansas City Chiefs, who rank third in the league in scoring offense (30.5 points per game) and tenth in scoring defense (19.3).

The Kansas City defense has been stout for the last several seasons, but now the offense is finally pulling its weight.

Alex Smith deserves a lot of credit for that.

“I think there’s a lot to it,” CBS Sports NFL analyst Phil Simms said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “One, they’re a really good football team cross the board. If they’re not the fastest team in the NFL, they’re in the top two or three, that’s for sure. Alex Smith is making plays down the field. He’s still very careful – that’s the way you got to be as a quarterback – but they’re designing more stuff for him to throw it down the field. And with (Tyreke) Hill and Kareem Hunt and Travis Kelce, even their other wide receivers, they all can run and they’re all matchup nightmares. That’s why it’s working.”

Still, Smith has been stellar. He’s completed 76.0 percent of his passes for 1,067 yards, eight touchdowns and zero interceptions. He’s also averaging 8.8 yards per attempt and has made a concerted effort to push the ball downfield.

That’s why first-round quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the bench – and figures to be there for a while.

“They’ve been trying to draft a quarterback high for three years in Kansas City, and they finally got one,” Simms said. “But Alex Smith, what probably just drove it over the top, was late last year and especially the playoff game against Pittsburgh where – I hate to say it – but he just turned down big throws down the field where he took the safe throw and Kansas City didn’t score enough points and they lost a close, low-scoring game to Pittsburgh. I think that (made them think), ‘Okay, it’s time. We got to get a (quarterback) and see where it goes.’”

Smith, it stands to reason, entered the season with a short leash. The he beat Tom Brady in Foxborough in Week 1.

It’s been smooth sailing ever since.

“Alex Smith has answered the call, there’s no question,” Simms said. “The better he plays, the longer Mahomes sits on the bench.”

Kansas City will face the Texans (2-2) in Houston this Sunday. Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET.