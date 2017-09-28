Scott Frost On UCF Rebuild: We Needed To Develop Trust With Our Players

When Scott Frost took over at UCF in December 2015, the program was as bad as it could be. Literally.

UCF had just gone 0-12.

Frost, a former offensive coordinator at Oregon, knew he had a complete rebuild in front of him. So that’s what he did. He rebuilt the program. Step by step by step.

“I think the first thing was (creating) a feeling among the players that people cared about them,” Frost said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “I don’t think it was a very tight-knit group the year before, and we needed to develop that trust and those relationships with these guys so that they felt like they were playing for something that was bigger than just themselves. The other big piece is allowing them to have fun playing football again. There are so many kids in the state of Florida that live for football and just love to play. We got a lot of them on our football team and making the game fun again allowed us to do the work that we needed to do to improve.”

UCF went 6-7 in 2016 and is 2-0 this season, with a 61-17 win over FIU and a 38-10 win over Maryland. Three of the Knights’ games have been canceled due to Hurricane Irma. They host Memphis (3-0) this Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

Frost knows it’ll be a tough game. Memphis quarterback Riley Ferguson, a Tennessee transfer, has thrown for 783 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season, while tailback Darrell Henderson is averaging 115 rushing yards per game.

How will UCF stop them?

“I don’t know if you do stop them,” Frost said. “We’ve watched a ton of tape from last year and this year, and (Memphis scores a lot of points). So stopping their offense with the kind of talent they have probably isn’t possible. Our offense has to make sure we put up points and we’re efficient and we take advantage of the drives we get. I love where our defense is right now, and I think our defense can do a good job slowing them down. But stopping that group of guys with all the talent they have probably isn’t likely.”