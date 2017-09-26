Wetzel: There’s A Lot Of Talking; There’s Not A Lot Of Listening

After one of the most memorable weekends in NFL history, there’s at least one question that needs to be answered:

Where do we go from here?

NFL players may or may not have that answer. Society, it seems, most definitely does not.

“There’s a lot of talking going on; there’s not a lot of listening,” Yahoo! Sports columnist Dan Wetzel said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “There’s a lot of listening in NFL locker rooms, which are diverse places – not just racially, but with an incredible span of backgrounds: people from all over the country, people from rural areas, from cities, from suburbs, east, west, all of that, even foreign countries. When they’re all talking and discussing, there was a lot of respect for the opinions; outside of the locker room, I don’t think there’s a whole lot of respect for any opinions.”

Indeed, for many people, this issue is black and white (no pun intended). Either NFL players are ungrateful millionaires who are disrespecting the flag and need to love it or leave it, or they’re social-justice warriors standing up for a worthwhile cause.

And to think, if the national anthem weren’t played at football games – or sporting events in general – none of this would be happening.

“Why do we even do this at football games?” Wetzel asked. “We don’t do it before you eat dinner. We don’t do it at the movies. You don’t do it at a big concert. You don’t do it at anything. Why do we have it? This is political correctness. This is what this is. This is the same political correctness that you have on all sides where, ‘If you don’t act the way I want you to act, if you don’t say the thing I want you to say, then you shouldn’t be able to say it – and you’re all wrong.’ That’s what the argument is here. It’s no different than people saying, ‘I don’t want that speech getting told at Cal-Berkeley’ or something like that. It’s all political correctness.”