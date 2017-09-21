Russell Wilson, Seahawks Offense Must Improve

It’s been a rough start to the season for the Seattle Seahawks, who lost, 17-9, at Green Bay in Week 1 and barely hung on at home to beat the 49ers, 12-9, in Week 2. That’s an average of 10.5 points per game, which ranks 28th in football.

Seattle, in fact, has just one touchdown through two games.

The reasons for this are many.

“Well, the line isn’t good, but I went back and watched last week’s game, expecting the line to be atrocious like it was in Week 1 against Green Bay – and it wasn’t,” CBSSports.com senior NFL columnist Pete Prisco said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “It wasn’t. (Mark) Glowinski, the right guard, is awful. He was terrible. But the rest of the guys actually made improvement.”

The skill players, however, did not.

“The receivers didn’t win last week,” Prisco said. “Russell Wilson, when he did have open guys, overshot them, he was leaving clean pockets, and they overshot a few balls. It was just a bad performance all the way around.”

Seattle trailed San Francisco 9-6 midway through the fourth quarter. If not for a 9-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to Paul Richardson, the Seahawks could be 0-2.

“I thought they got Chris Carson going late in the game and they need to play him, but they go to Tennessee this week to face Dick LeBeau,” Prisco said. “That’s going to be a challenge for them, too. This is going to be a big week for Russell Wilson.”

Wilson ranks 22nd in the league in passing yards (356) and is 30th in yards per attempt (5.39).

“If you’re a franchise quarterback,” Prisco said, “you can’t be 30th in the league in yards per attempt.”

The Seattle defense, meanwhile, is allowing just 13.0 points per game – fifth-best in football – and will likely have to carry the load again this season.

“They’re nasty,” Prisco said. “They’re nasty on defense. I think in the long run, they’re going to be the same dominating defense they’ve always been.”

Seattle will need it this Sunday. The Titans (1-1) are coming off a 37-16 win over Jacksonville – a game in which Derrick Henry rushed 14 times for 92 yards (6.6 yards per carry) and a touchdown. Kickoff from Nashville is slated for 4:05 p.m. ET.