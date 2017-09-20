Kanter: Kevin Durant’s Comments Sad; Thunder Gave Him Everything

Despite winning an NBA championship and being named Finals MVP, Kevin Durant is apparently unhappy. In fact, he was using fake social media accounts to defend himself against critics – and insult Billy Donovan and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Not exactly a great look for arguably the best player in the world.

His former teammates took notice, too.

“Well, I’m not angry. It’s just really sad,” Thunder center Enes Kanter told Andrew Bogusch. “I remember when he was here – I played with him one-and-a-half years – and when he was here, this organization and these fans, this whole state, gave him everything he asked for, everything he wanted. The cooks, the chefs, the massage therapists, the coaches, players – everything – just (to make) sure he is okay and getting what he wanted to get.”

The Thunder went 55-27 in Durant’s final season and advanced to the conference finals, where they held a 3-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors. Oklahoma City promptly lost three straight games, and Durant bolted for Golden State that offseason.

“What he said about Billy Donovan, I don’t know if anyone made the conference finals in his first year in the NBA,” Kanter said. “Billy Donovan, of course he’s pretty new in the NBA, but I feel like he’s done an amazing job. There’s coaches in the NBA that have not made the playoffs yet, and they’ve been in the league for 10, 15 years, but he made the playoffs in his first two years, and I think he’s done a good job.

“But I think what (Durant) said, I’m not angry. I’m not mad. It’s just really sad,” Kanter continued. “It makes us sad – not just me, but the whole organization – because this organization gave everything to him.”

Durant, who turns 29 next week, apologized Tuesday for his antics, calling the posts “idiotic” and “childish.”

Kanter was asked if Durant’s apology helps.

“It always helps, but it’s too late,” Kanter said. “We now know how he felt about us. That made us really sad. We were in a war together when he was here. We won together, we lost together, but we never tried to blame each other. We never tried to blame Kevin or he never tried to blame us when he was here. But these comments – before I’m angry or mad or whatever – it just made us really sad.”

Kanter said Durant never complained about coaching or the organization while they were teammates.

“Never,” Kanter said. “He never complained about Billy, never complained about us, and he never complained about the organization. But we learned how he felt from Twitter. I’ll say it again: it made the whole organization really sad. It was disrespectful.”

It was also immature and, in some ways, inexplicable.

“You just won a championship. You were the Finals MVP,” Kanter said. “I understand interacting with fans, but having a fake account and just answering back and trying to have a conversation with them and stuff, come on, man. If you’re Kevin Durant, you don’t do that. He is one of the top five players in the league. Come on, man. Just go do your thing. Play basketball and try to be the best. When he’s doing all these little things to all those people who sit on their laptop and just writing comments – they got no life. Come on, man. You don’t do that.

“I feel like the good players win championships, but the great players, they never blame each other,” Kanter continued. “They always take responsibility and they never blame each other. I remember there was one point in playoffs that we’re losing and they asked Russell about his teammates. He said, ‘We’re in this together. We don’t blame each other. We don’t point fingers. If we lose, it’s our fault. It’s not the coach’s fault, this guy’s fault, his fault – no, it’s everybody’s fault. Because we’re in this together.’ That’s why we don’t really point (fingers) and try to blame each other.”