Bobby Moynihan: Compared To SNL, “This Is Cake”

Actor and comedian Bobby Moynihan dropped by CBS Sports Radio on Tuesday to discuss new sitcom, Me, Myself and I, which debuts Sept. 25 on CBS. The show chronicles a man’s life over a 50-year-span: as a 14-year-old in 1991, as a 40-year-old in present day, and as a 65-year-old in 2042.

Moynihan, 40, plays 40-year-old Alex Riley, with Jack Dylan Grazer and John Larroquette playing the 14- and 65-year-old versions, respectively.

“I read the script, I loved the writing, I thought it was a really strong script – it’s very rare that you get a pilot that you really like,” Moynihan said in studio on Gio and Jones. “I loved it, and I jumped on board with it. After getting on board, we assembled an amazing cast. I feel very, very lucky about the people that I’m working with. They’re all great actors: Jaleel White, John Larroquette, Mandell Maughan, Brian Unger – a bunch of amazingly talented people. So I’m very excited about it.”

The show is also a nice chance of pace for Moynihan, who spent nine years at Saturday Night Live. When asked which show is easier, Moynihan didn’t hesitate.

“Oh, this – a million times easier,” he said, referring to Me, Myself and I. “This is (easier) by leaps and bounds. My first day of work, they were like, ‘Hey, we’re so sorry this is a long day.’ I’m like, ‘I’m used to 49-hour days, man. This is nothing.’ No, SNL is very, very, very hard to do. Very, very insane schedule. This is cake.”