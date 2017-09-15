Kanell: I Hated Mayfield’s Apology, Hope Oklahoma And Ohio State Meet In Playoff

After utterly destroying Ohio State’s defense in Columbus last Saturday – to the tune of 386 yards and three touchdowns – Baker Mayfield planted Oklahoma’s flag at midfield, rubbing the loss in the faces of OSU fans near and far. It was a brash statement, one that Mayfield’s teammates – and fans – loved.

But then two days later, Mayfield apologized.

“Oh, I hated it,” CBS Sports college football analyst Danny Kanell said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “Don’t apologize. Go out there, you did the thing, you planted the flag – own it. I can almost guarantee you that Lincoln Riley called him in his office on Monday and said, ‘Look, we might have to face this team in the playoffs. You might want to try to just put out the fire a little bit and go out there and make an apology.’ He’s brash, he’s cocky – I loved it. I’m a firm believer that if you don’t want somebody to plant the flag in your stadium, then you don’t let them run all over you and throw three touchdowns and have a field day against your defense.

“So I had no problem with it,” Kanell continued. “I was just a little bit upset that he was forced to apologize because, hey, it’s college football. Let them have some fun. It wasn’t egregious. He didn’t drop his pants and urinate on the 50. He just planted a flag in there, so let the guys have fun. I actually hope they do have a rematch just so we can see him do it again maybe because he loves that abrasive, talking-smack-with-the-fans (mindset) – and I love watching guys like that. He only planted a flag. It’s not that big of a deal.”

No. 2 Oklahoma (2-0) hosts Tulane (1-1) this Saturday at 6 p.m. ET, while the No. 8 Buckeyes (1-1) host Army (2-0) at 3:30 p.m. ET.