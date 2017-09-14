Ike Taylor: Odell Beckham Jr. Is Treated Unfairly

There are two schools of thought surrounding Odell Beckham Jr. Either he’s an incredibly talented, passionate, emotional player who just wants to win, or he’s a selfish, spoiled drama queen who often makes himself a headline for all the wrong reasons.

Ike Taylor subscribes to the former school of thought, not the latter – and he wishes more people did the same.

“I think OBJ is treated unfairly,” the two-time Super Bowl champion and NFL Network analyst said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “He’s a football player, but he’s a rock star. You got rock stars that want to hang out with OBJ. You got rappers that want to hang out with OBJ. You got guys in Europe and London and Brazil who play soccer – who get paid $2-, $300 million – who want to hang out with OBJ. He just so happens to be an American football player and good at what he do. He’s just a talented athlete in general. He’s special. He’s different.”

Indeed, Beckham has 90+ catches for 1,300+ yards and 10+ touchdowns in each of his first three seasons. He’s an elite talent.

But he’s also drawn the ire of many numerous times, whether it was an impromptu trip to Miami before a playoff game or for dancing while nursing an ankle sprain that caused him to miss the Giants’ season-opener.

Taylor thinks all of this is overblown.

“When you got a guy that shows a lot of passion and emotion towards the game, it’s an issue,” he said. “You know (how) social media (is) now. We can blow whatever we want to blow out of proportion. We can talk about whatever. That’s how social media is these days. But OBJ is just a passionate guy, man. I would want OBJ on my team any day of the week because he hates to lose.”

Brian Jones acknowledges that Beckham is talented and hates to lose, but he does think he’s a drama queen. He doesn’t understand how Beckham could jog off the field in the preseason with an ankle injury and then suddenly collapse in the tunnel.

Taylor disagrees.

“That’s not a drama queen,” he said. “You don’t know the man’s pain tolerance. We’re not the same. Because you didn’t (collapse with an ankle sprain) doesn’t mean he can’t. Everybody’s different.”

Either way, Beckham hopes to play against Detroit (1-0) in the Giants’ home-opener on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET.