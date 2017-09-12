Kevin Frazier: I Just Couldn’t Watch Another Baseball Game

Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier dropped by CBS Sports Radio to discuss numerous topics, including his transition from sports to entertainment.

As it turns out, Frazier did not lose his passions for sports. He just wanted more excitement – and less baseball.

“I am still a sports guy at heart. I have a real passion for sports, and I love it,” Frazier said in studio on Gio and Jones. “But I’m also the guy who sat at SportsCenter and I was like, ‘I can’t watch another baseball game. I’m going to watch Entertainment Tonight because I want to see what’s going on in the rest of the world – because I can’t take it. It’s July and I don’t care what the Brewers are doing right now.’”

When Frazier switched from sports to entertainment, he noticed that his, well, fan base changed considerably.

“When I switched over to entertainment, men were like, ‘Hey, man, you doing okay? Where you go? I didn’t see you,’” Frazier said, prompting laughter from Gio and Jones. “But as soon as I would walk into a party or a house, all the wives would come over to talk to me: ‘Hey, I saw you! You were with JLo! When she was wearing that dress, how did it look in person? And by the way, what’s really going on with Taylor Swift?’ So you go from all the guys coming over – they want to talk about the game – to all the wives coming over and they want to talk about their sports entertainment. So it’s a very interesting transition.”