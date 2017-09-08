John Elway’s Biggest Struggle As GM: Not Being Able To Play

Some former athletes transition seamlessly to head coach or executive, and oftentimes old teammates will utter some version of, “Oh, yeah, I totally saw that coming.”

Terrell Davis, however, did not see John Elway becoming a general manager.

Ever.

“Not really,” the two-time Super Bowl champion and NFL Hall of Famer said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones, laughing. “As a teammate, you just look at him as being a real good quarterback. You knew that he had great leadership qualities. You knew he had an eye for talent because essentially he’s the one that, if you’re in the huddle with him, he’s making sure that he has the best 10 guys in the huddle with him. So I knew from a talent standpoint and evaluation standpoint that I knew he could do that. But I really didn’t think John had an interest in being a general manager, to be honest with you, at that point.”

Elway, though, became co-owner of the Colorado Crush, an arena league team, in the mid-2000s. The rest is history.

“That kind of got his juices flowing a little bit,” Davis said. “He’s done a great job at being a general manager.”

Davis and Elway won back-to-back Super Bowls with the Broncos in the late-’90s. A few years ago, Davis asked Elway what was the toughest part about being a GM.

Elway’s response? Not being able to play.

“He said that’s the toughest part – that he can’t control the game the way he used to,” Davis said. “He has to rely on other people to control the game, and that’s one of the toughest things that he had to get used to. But listen, he’s done a great job. Two Super Bowl appearances, they won one – so kudos to John.”