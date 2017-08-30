Giants Have The Best Defense In The NFL

It’s only the preseason, but Brian Baldinger was impressed by what he saw from the Giants in their 32-31 win over the Jets this past Saturday.

“The Giants could be good,” NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “Their offensive line played much better than I think people thought they would against the Jets, and that’s really the whole key. Paul Perkins played all right, they’re running the ball recently, they put up 30-something points against the Jets without Brandon Marshall and without OBJ – I like the Giants. I think defensively they could be the best, if not amongst the best, defenses in all of football. They’re outstanding. They’re the best red-zone defense by a mile last year. I don’t see any reason why they’re not going to be a better defense than they were a year ago. They have all the pieces there with a great architect (Steve Spagnuolo) to build it. The Giants are going to be a tough out for anybody all season long.”

The Giants went 11-5 last year and made the playoffs for the first time since their Super Bowl run in 2011. Baldinger expects even more success from the G-Men in 2017.

“I would say the Giants (have the best defense in football),” he said. “I just think when you watch Olivier Vernon and Jason Pierre-Paul play; when you watch what Landon Collins is, which is a star safety in this business; when you look at their corner play; when you look at their design and how they get after the quarterback; this (Dalvin) Tomlinson that they picked up from Alabama looks like he could take the place of Johnathan Hankins, which was a big loss inside; B.J. Goodson, I think, is a good, young, up-and-coming linebacker – I like everything about that Giant defense right now, including the depth on the defensive line.”

The Giants open the season just as they opened last season: at Dallas on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is Sept. 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET.