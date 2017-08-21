If You Thought The Super Bowl Was Over At 28-3, You’re Absolutely Crazy

Tom Brady is 5-2 in Super Bowls, with both losses coming to the New York Giants.

For David Diehl, that makes those Giants wins even sweeter.

“Absolutely, how could it not?” the two-time Super Bowl champion and CBS Sports and NFL on FOX analyst said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “When you think about this coach-quarterback tandem, it’s the best in NFL history. I don’t care what anybody says. Still to this day, Patriots fans (say), ‘Tom Brady has five.’ I’m like, ‘It’s the two that he doesn’t have that still haunts everybody.’ But realistically, what they’ve been able to do as a staff, as an organization, scouting-wise, talent-wise, develop players that feed and fit right into the system – you always hear coaches talk about potential. They ask players to do what they can do well and don’t step outside of that box. They play disciplined football.”

Diehl, 36, attended Super Bowl LI in Houston. When the Falcons went up 28-3, seemingly everyone thought the game was over. But not Diehl.

“I’m getting texts like, ‘This game’s over.’ I’m like, ‘If you think this game’s over, you’re absolutely crazy,’” he said. “When we played (the Patriots) in (Super Bowl XLVI in February 2012), we started to control the time of possession. We started to run the football very well in the first half, and they’re playing more of a 3-4 hybrid. In the second half, they came out with a 4-3 – came out with a completely different defense – and it changed our offensive philosophy. Not a lot of teams, not a lot of defenses, and not a lot of coordinators can make that adjustment seamlessly – and they did it without even blinking. So that’s why they’re able to adapt and play so well because they’re in tune to who they are football players-wise, and they put them in positions to succeed.”

Once the Patriots adjusted against the Falcons, they scored 31 unanswered points to win 34-28 in overtime.

That didn’t happen by accident.

“Everybody’s physically gifted. Everybody’s out on the field for a reason because they were the best at where they were,” Diehl said. “But it’s the mental aspect that completely changes everything. Football, it’s chess, it’s not checkers. You may win your first pass set, but that next set you take is going to be different than the first one because you won the first one and you know that defensive end is going to try to give you something different. So it’s always trying to be one step ahead, and as a staff, they’re able to do it.”