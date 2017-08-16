McFarland: “I Call BS” On Studies Suggesting Marijuana Alleviates Pain

Many people in and around the NFL believe that the league should not punish players for using marijuana, especially since the drug is legal in some states and has been shown, according to some studies, to be an effective treatment for pain management. As a result, Gregg Giannotti believes college and pro athletes should be allowed to use marijuana.

Booger McFarland, however, disagrees. In fact, not only does he believe the NCAA and NFL should continue to test players for marijuana, but he also believes players should be punished if they test positive.

“Absolutely, man,” the NFL and college football analyst said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “Until you tell me that marijuana is legal in 50 states and you tell me that the commissioners in the NFL and the head of the NCAA say it’s okay, then it’s against the rules. So that’s the thing that I go by. Sometimes we can fall into this trap of conforming to society now and wanting to be part of this millennial generation, that everybody wants to be cool and smoke weed. Whatever happened to good old morals? If your kid or my kid was walking down the street smoking weed, we’d almost knock the hell out of them. But now all of a sudden we’re asking questions on the radio (about) do we want to allow kids to smoke weed? Where are our morals at? For me, I’d say not only no, I’d say hell no.”

McFarland, 39, played in the NFL from 1999 to 2007 and won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay and Indianapolis. He believes that smoking marijuana is immoral.

“You’re asking a guy that’s really anti-marijuana, anti-weed,” he said. “For all those people that say, ‘It’s good for pain management,’ I played football from 13 until 30. I never heard a guy say, ‘Man, I wish I could smoke some weed to get rid of this pain.’ The only time I heard guys say (they wanted to) smoke weed is when they wanted to get high. So now all of a sudden that’s changed overnight because there’s some new study that came out? I completely call BS on that. . . . If you had a 15-year-old kid that was playing football, would you be okay with your 15-year-old kid sitting in your living room smoking weed?”

Fifteen is a little young, Giannotti said, but college and pro athletes are adults and should be allowed to make that decision themselves.

“It’s just a difference of opinion,” McFarland said. “That’s why I think this is such a hot topic around the country.”