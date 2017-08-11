Bears Can’t Crown Mitch Trubisky King After One Preseason Game

Mike Glennon would probably like to forget his preseason performance against Denver on Thursday. Glennon, who signed a three-year, $45-million contract with the Bears this offseason, finished 2-of-10 for 20 yards and a pick-six in the 24-17 loss at Soldier Field.

His passer rating? Zero.

No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky, meanwhile, played with poise and purpose. The North Carolina product finished 18-of-25 for 166 yards and a touchdown and ran three times for 38 yards.

Glennon is the starter – for now – but should the Bears reassess that after Thursday’s performance?

“Probably not” former NFL player and current Sirius XM college football analyst A.J. Hawk said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “I would imagine Ryan Pace and the guys in the front office with the Bears feel pretty good about what happened and how well Mitch Trubisky played. But it’s one of those things where you can’t put too much on it, whether the guy plays really bad or really well in a preseason game.”

Trubisky entered the game with less than two minutes to go in the first half. He led the offense down the field, going 4-for-4 for 24 yards and capping the drive with a 2-yard touchdown toss to Victor Cruz.

Not bad.

“You do want to make plays and show up and not just completely fall apart if you’re Mitch Trubisky, but you just can’t crown the guy king,” said Hawk, who also hosts The HawkCast Show. “I know we see that all over the place. If a guy has one completion, all of a sudden he’s the next Tom Brady, and if he fumbles the snap, he’s going to be a bust. So you can’t get too high or too low, I think.”