O’Hara: Eli Manning Asked Me To Change My Pants At Halftime

On Tuesday, LSU quarterback Danny Etling was asked a personal question: which LSU center – Lloyd Cushenberry or Will Clapp – had a better posterior. Etling, without hesitation, explained that Cushenberry’s posterior is bigger, which is what quarterbacks want.

“What you want is a nice, plump bottom – a surface area to put your hands on,” Etling said. “You want them to feel you.”

Super Bowl champion and NFL Network analyst Shaun O’Hara knows this all too well.

“I don’t know that I was ever complimented on (my butt). It was much more of a complaint about why is it so wet,” O’Hara said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “As a matter of fact, my quarterback, Eli, used to request that I change my game pants at halftime because I’m a sweater. In a hot game, things would get a little wet down there. So on a three-step drop, he’d say, ‘Look, I’m having a hard time gripping the ball because you’re just soaking everything.’ He didn’t like the sweaty balls.”

O’Hara, 40, played with Manning from 2004-10. He was a three-time Pro Bowler. He was good at what he did.

But he would get wet.

“The worst part about it (was) my poor equipment guy,” O’Hara said. “He was the one that had to help me take the pants off and put the new ones on because you can’t take your cleats off. So (I was) a grown man standing in a jock strap and cleats trying to put on new game pants. Getting them off was not the issue. It was getting the new pants on over the cleats, which was a little bit of a challenge, especially when my hands were all taped up with gloves on.”