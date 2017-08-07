Charles Davis: I Don’t Blame Jay Cutler One Bit

NFL on FOX analyst Charles Davis was driving home from the airport Sunday when he heard the breaking news: His soon-to-be broadcast partner, Jay Cutler, just signed a one-year, $10-million deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Almost immediately, Davis’ phone started blowing up.

“One of my boys texted me and said, ‘Look at you. You already drove him back to the football field, and he didn’t get a game in,’” Davis said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones, laughing. “I was like, ‘Thanks a lot.’ They took no time to jump on me and blame me and left Kevin (Burkhardt) totally out of it. It’s all my fault.”

All kidding aside, Miami signed Cutler after Ryan Tannehill tore his ACL during a non-contact drill in practice. Cutler will be reunited with Miami head coach Adam Gase, who was Cutler’s offensive coordinator in Chicago in 2015, when Cutler threw for 3,659 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Miami went 10-6 and made the playoffs last season.

Davis was not surprised that Cutler jumped at this opportunity.

“I’m not going to speak for Jay in any sense,” he said, “but if someone calls and tells me I can come back and play, be a starter in the league with a playoff team from last year, and says it can put $10 million minimum in my pocket – maybe $13 (million) if I hit incentives – I might start loosening up the old chicken wing myself. I don’t blame him one bit.”