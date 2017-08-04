West: I Don’t Know Why Cavs Have Issues; Our Locker Room Communicates

The Golden State Warriors have multiple MVPs, multiple scoring champions, and start four All-Stars. And yet, they seem to get along great.

Why can’t Cleveland do the same?

“I don’t know,” Warriors forward David West said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones, laughing. “I know what works for us is we communicate. Draymond does a good job of just keeping the locker room wide open. Andre does, too. Any issues we’re having, Steve addresses them. We talk everything out, and everybody’s on the same page. I don’t think anybody in the group has ulterior motives where they’re motivated by something other than winning. That’s one of the secrets that we have.”

The Warriors and Cavaliers have met in the Finals three years in a row. It won’t be surprising if they make it four in a row, regardless of whether Kyrie Irving gets traded.

West was asked if his teammates have embraced this suddenly historic rivalry.

“I don’t know if they’ve embraced it,” West said. “I know that the challenge is there. It seems that everybody kind of wants to see what happens when we go head-to-head. Obviously it’s because of the talent and obviously LeBron being on Cleveland. It’s just one of those things where we know when we get to the Finals, chances are you’re going to have to go through LeBron and go through Cleveland. That’s just the way things turned out this year. Just the caliber of talent on both teams, the fact that those teams have been in the Finals the last few years, just puts extra spotlight on the games.”