Haynes: Raiders May Not Have Home-Field Advantage In Las Vegas

Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Haynes played 14 NFL seasons, including seven for the Los Angeles Raiders (1983-89). A Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowler, he has mixed feelings about the Raiders’ imminent relocation to Las Vegas.

“I wanted them to stay in California,” Haynes said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “I’m sure the Oakland fans wanted them to be in Oakland. I just would have been happy if they had stayed in Los Angeles. That’s where I’m from.”

At the same time, though, Haynes, 64, sees the rationale behind the move.

“I think it’s good for football,” he said. “The NFL is trying to grow the sport globally, and the Raiders have fans all over the world. I think you can imagine fans from Mexico and Asia and Europe coming to Las Vegas to watch a game. You have the Raiders there and you have Las Vegas. Quite an opportunity to have a good time, I think.”

Still, one must wonder how rabid fans in Las Vegas will be – or if the Black Hole will even survive the move.

“As I said, I have mixed feelings about it,” Haynes said. “I kind of wish they were in California, but I know this is going to work out. I’m not sure if they’re still going to have a home-field advantage. You may not even have football fans.”