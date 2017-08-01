Valentine: Dodgers In It To Win It; Must Avoid Fate Of 73-Win Warriors

The Dodgers (74-31) and Yankees (57-47) improved mightily before Monday’s trade deadline, acquiring Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray, respectively, from Texas and Oakland.

Darvish, who went 6-9 with a 4.01 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 22 starts with the Rangers, will join Clayton Kershaw to give the Dodgers a formidable one-two punch. Gray, meanwhile, had a 1.37 ERA over his last six starts in Oakland and will bring stability to the Yankees’ rotation.

Both moves were great, but which move was better?

“Oh wow, that’s like asking which one of my fingers I like better,” former MLB manager Bobby Valentine said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “Those are two great moves – teams that needed exactly what they got. I think the Dodgers, they are in it to win it all the way. If they don’t bring the trophy home, it’s going to be a disappointing season for them. The Yankees keep building with the young team they had. They needed Gray, they wanted Gray, they got Gray. (It’s) all joy in the Bronx and all joy in L.A.”

The Dodgers have been almost unbeatable over the last two months, winning 39 of their last 45 games. If they don’t win the World Series, though, it’ll be on par with the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors winning 73 games and coming up short in the NBA Finals.

“I think that’s what it would be compared to,” Valentine said. “This is a terrific team. They’re not only winning during the season; they’re developing young players as they’re doing it – as the Yankees are and as Houston is. These are three spectacular teams. I guess we shouldn’t leave out the Cubs, either, as far as really great young players who are developing as they’re winning at the Major League level. It’s fun to watch.”