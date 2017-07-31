Cofield: “That Jets Roster, Wow – They’re Really Going To Have To Step It Up”

Last year, the New York Jets went 5-11 and finished last in the AFC East. They have since lost several key playmakers, including Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker, who signed with the Giants and Titans, respectively.

Nevertheless, Jets players and coaches remain optimistic about the 2017 season.

Barry Cofield does not.

“That Jets roster, wow,” the 10-year NFL veteran said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “Other than that defense up front that I really like a lot, it’s really – the Jets are really going to have to step it up. Let me just say that.”

Cofield, 33, played for the Giants and Redskins and won a Super Bowl in New York. He knows what it’s like to be on great teams. He also knows what it’s like to be on not-so-great teams. But the feeling in camp, he says, is often the same.

“I honestly do believe those coaches believe (their optimism),” he said. “When you’re in camp, you really feel like you can do anything. It’s almost like everybody’s drinking the same Kool-Aid. If you have any decent coaching, you really do believe that you can be successful. You’re practicing against each other every day, and everyone is still an NFL player, so the practices are still intense. You really do feel, even in preseason, you feel like you have a puncher’s chance. But that reality can set in really fast in the regular season. You can get shocked back into reality really fast.”

The Jets have not yet decided on an opening-day quarterback, as Josh McCown, Christian Hackenberg, and Bryce Petty are all in the mix. There are position battles elsewhere on the roster as well.

“I honestly do believe that the Jets are probably getting great work (in),” Cofield said. “Not a bunch of big names, so guys are out there really working had, playing fast and trying to prove themselves. I believe they believe what they’re saying.”

The Jets open the season with back-to-back road games against Buffalo and Oakland on Sept. 10 and 17, respectively, before hosting Miami and Jacksonville in Weeks 3 and 4.