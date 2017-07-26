Nightengale: Dodgers And Astros Must Make Move Before Trade Deadline

USA Today columnist and MLB Network insider Bob Nightengale anticipates an active July 31 trade deadline, not only for teams vying for a Wild Card spot, but also for teams that, as of now, have nothing to play for. That includes the Astros (67-33) and Dodgers (70-31), who lead the AL West and NL West by 17 and 12.5 games, respectively.

After all, the division may be locked up, but the World Series? Far from it.

“I would think they would both have to (make a move),” Nightengale said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “Houston would really like to have Sonny Gray. The Dodgers would really like to have Yu Darvish. We’ll see who becomes available. I think as good as these two teams are, they got to do something – because it’s not good enough just to win the division and get in the playoffs. They need to go deep.”

The Astros have never won a World Series, while the Dodgers haven’t won one since 1988. Both franchises may want to take a page from the 2016 Cubs’ approach at the trade deadline.

“Last year, the Cubs had a 20-game lead when they went and got Aroldis Chapman from the Yankees,” Nightengale said. “That was the difference-maker for their World Series.”