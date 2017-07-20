Boogotti Kasino: Anybody With Common Sense Knows “It Wasn’t No Ransom”

Boogotti Kasino, a Ft. Worth-based rapper accused of stealing Lucky Whitehead’s dog, Blitz, dropped by CBS Sports Radio on Thursday to clear his name of any wrongdoing.

“I had just bought a dog, man, from an anonymous source, man,” Kasino said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “And (after) I (found) out the dog was stolen and who the owner was, I got in contact with the owner and I returned his dog. I returned the dog to him.”

Before returning Blitz, however, Kasino made a video demanding that Whitehead pay him $20,000. Kasino claims he thought he was being scammed – that he paid for Blitz and now someone was trying to retrieve him.

“At first, I didn’t believe it was real,” he said. “Like I said, I didn’t know the dog was stolen, so I’m thinking it’s like a scam and somebody’s trying to scam me. Remember: I didn’t know the dog was stolen. I didn’t even know the dog belonged to nobody.”

Kasino apparently didn’t have the name or contact information of the “anonymous source” from whom he purchased the dog. Either way, he insists he committed no wrongdoing.

“Anybody with good common sense know it wasn’t no ransom,” Kasino said. “I wasn’t extorting nobody. Like I say, I didn’t believe the dog was stolen.”