Prisco: Kirk Cousins Is Not A Top-10 NFL Quarterback

If you look at the stats, Kirk Cousins is an elite NFL quarterback. If you look at results, well, it’s open to interpretation.

“This one’s hard for me,” CBSSports.com senior NFL columnist Pete Prisco said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “You need to keep your quarterback, but you also don’t want to pay great-quarterback money for a good quarterback – and that’s kind of the situation (the Redskins are) in. Kirk Cousins is a good quarterback, but by no means is he a top-10 quarterback in the National Football League. I’m sorry. He just isn’t.”

Cousins, 28, threw for almost 5,000 yards last season. He also had 29 touchdowns (25 passing, four rushing) to 12 interceptions. But in the final five games of the regular season, with Washington’s playoff hopes on the line, Cousins had eight touchdowns (five passing, three rushing) and five picks, and the Redskins went 2-3 and missed the playoffs.

“He wilted in crunch time – and to me, that’s very concerning,” Prisco said. “Is he a good player? Yeah. Should you pay him great money just because that’s what the market says? No, you got to be careful with that. It’s a tough negotiation for both sides.”

Prisco does not believe Cousins will be a Redskin beyond 2017.

“No, I do not,” he said. “They could franchise tag him again, (but) the dynamic in the locker room, it’s going to be a story every day. Every single day, it’s going to be a story. Every Sunday if he goes out and plays well, ‘Look, Kirk’s playing well. He’s getting out of here.’ If he plays poorly, ‘Look, the Redskins made the right choice not to give him a long-term contract.’ It’s going to be a story – a season-long story – and it’s not good for the team.”