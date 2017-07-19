Dlugach: I Was Just Happy Kingsbury Wasn’t Mad At Me

Texas Tech had the fifth-ranked scoring offense in the country last season. Unfortunately for the Red Raiders, they also had the worst scoring defense. It all amounted to a 5-7 season for Tech, which didn’t quality for a bowl game.

Well, Art Dlugach doesn’t get it. How can a program with such a great offense be so horrific defensively? The Llano News Reporter asked Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury that very question during Big 12 Media Days on Monday.

The exchange went viral.

Dlugach called Kingsbury “a fine coach” with an “all-world offense.” But why can’t get he get 10, 15, or 20 players who can hold opponents to fewer than 30 points a game?

“I rehearsed that question,” Dlugach said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “I’ve been going to Media Days for maybe 10 years, so I had been thinking about that question for several months, so it was ready. And yes, I thought I had to say (what he’s done well). I thought that was a bearing on the question. They’ve got this great offense every year. Patrick Mahomes, who’s going to play for the Chiefs – just a super quarterback, and Coach Kingsbury was a great quarterback himself. They ought to be able to stop teams, I would think, from scoring more than 30 points a game. That’s not asking too much. . . . Stopping people is not easy these days, especially in the Big 12. But I thought it was a fair question, and I certainly didn’t expect to get this much attention. But I’ll take it.”

Kingsbury, 37, took the question in stride. He smiled, laughed, called it “a great question” and said, “I wish I had the answer,” adding that getting better defensively is something they’re working on.

They may need to work a little harder. Kingsbury is 24-26 in four seasons.

“It was not a great answer, but I guess the main thing I was happy with was he wasn’t mad at me,” Dlugach said. “Sometimes he’s a bit on edge, and of course – as I’ve said a couple of times – Coach Kingsbury is on sort of a warm seat, if not a hot seat. So I thought it was okay. . . . But the answer by an interviewee is more important than the question. That’s what we have to write about, and that’s what you have to get on radio.”

Still, Dlugach didn’t anticipate his question getting so much attention.

“It only took 52 years for me to get my 15 seconds or 15 minutes of fame,” he quipped. “And I’ll tell you: It was worth waiting for.”