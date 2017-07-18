Cowboys Analyst: Lucky Whitehead’s Dog Returned Safely

In two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Lucky Whitehead has nine catches for 64 yards, so at this time of year, the punt and kick-return specialist is working hard to ensure that he keeps his roster spot.

Unfortunately, he endured quite the emotional ordeal this week, as his dog, Blitz, was kidnapped and held for ransom.

“He left his dog, Blitz, with a friend, and the next thing you know he’s told that the dog’s been kidnapped and that the kidnapper wants $20,000 to get his dog back safely,” 105.3 The Fan Cowboys insider Mike Fisher explained on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “So Lucky is trying to involve the police and of course he’s got the Cowboy-player programs involved (to help him find his dog). Well, as Lucky goes more and more public with his plea, including his conversations with us, suddenly there’s social-media posts from Boogotti Kasino, who I think is a Fort Worth-based rapper.”

Or something like that.

“I’m watching his social-media posts, and I can’t make out one word that he’s saying except when he says the f-word every third word,” Fisher said. “I don’t speak Boogotti, and I don’t speak Kasino.”

Kasino apparently had Whitehead’s dog.

“I’m told that he is a friend of a friend of a former female acquaintance of Lucky Whitehead’s, so that’s the connection,” Fisher said. “I believe Lucky when he says, ‘I don’t know this guy.’ I don’t think I believe Boogotti Kasino when he says, basically, ‘Hey, I bought the dog. He just showed up.’”

Thankfully, this story has a happy ending.

“At 2:46 a.m. this morning, Lucky texted me and said, ‘Sorry I’m calling you so late, but Blitz is home safely,’” Fisher said. “I don’t know that Lucky ever had to write a check here, but I think somebody went over to Boogotti Kasino’s mansion and banged on the gigantic mansion gates and said, ‘Can you please give lucky his dog back?’ And so Blitz is now home safely.”