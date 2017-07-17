Wetzel: McGregor Is Far Superior To Mayweather As A Promoter

From Los Angeles, to Toronto to New York to London, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor were tough to miss last week during their four-day, three-country press tour. In fact, if you didn’t read or hear something last week about Mayweather, McGregor, or their Aug. 26 fight in Las Vegas, then you probably don’t have access to a television, the Internet, social media, or people.

“They did what they’re trying to do,” Yahoo! Sports columnist Dan Wetzel said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones, referring to Mayweather and McGreogr, “which is hype a fight and get people to talk about a boxing match and whether they’re going to buy it. When you’re trying to sell something for $100, a fight like this, you need people to sit there and plan ahead and say, ‘Hey, that night, come over my house’ and get three or four people because no one wants to pay $100 by themselves. You feel a little less like you didn’t get ripped off if you’re throwing in $20 or $10. So that’s what they’re trying to do.”

Indeed, the Pay-Per-View will cost $100, while tickets to the fight are as much as $10,000 face-value (but will be sold for much more).

That’s what happens when you have Mayweather (49-0), who is perhaps the greatest boxer of all time, and McGregor (21-3, 18 KOs), who is perhaps the greatest promoter in the history of combat sports.

Yes, even better than Mayweather.

“Mayweather is a tremendous promoter,” Wetzel said. “Mayweather is a welterweight kind of guy, a defensive fighter who’s not really exciting to watch offensively, and he turned himself into the biggest Pay-Per-View star in the world. And McGregor is by far his superior when it comes to promoting. Conor McGregor strutting around on a stage is a sight to behold. So these guys got a lot of people talking, from L.A. all the way into Europe.”