Mancini: I Can’t Take Mayweather/McGregor Fight Seriously; It Only Hurts Boxing

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are the biggest stars in combat sports, but that doesn’t mean that their Aug. 26 fight in Las Vegas will be even remotely entertaining.

That’s what happens when a UFC fighter makes his boxing debut against one of the best boxers of all time.

“I have no thoughts on (this fight). It’s a non-issue,” former boxer Ray Mancini said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “I don’t know of any boxer (talking about this fight). It’s all MMA people talking about it. It brings attention to them. It does nothing for fighting. It actually hurts fighting. The fact that you (have) a guy who wants to come out and say, ‘I challenge maybe the greatest fighter of the last 20 years, and I’ve never had one fight at all’ – that’s not only insulting and absurd, but it’s just downright disrespectful. People in boxing aren’t even talking about it. It’s like a non-issue. Everyone else is making (a big issue of it). But it’s a pure example of if you bang the gavel loud enough and long enough, people start paying attention. It’s a non-issue.”

Mancini pointed to the recently shared 2016 video of Chris van Heerden sparring – and tagging – McGregor to support his argument.

“It’s all over YouTube,” Mancini said. “(McGregor is) getting smacked around in the gym against a pretty good fighter – not a great fighter, but a pretty good fighter – and he’s getting smacked around. I trained Brazilian jiu-jitsu for 13 years. I know the game. If I hit them on the chin, that’s it. I’m going to knock them out. But if you miss and they take you to the ground, it’s over. They wrap you up like a snake. When McGregor said, ‘I’m just going to box you,’ I said, ‘Now it’s a non-issue. You can’t take it serious.’ The fact that we bought into it, the fact that we’re even talking about it, this is why this fight’s happening.”