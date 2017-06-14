Thornwell: I Definitely Speed Through Yellow Lights

After leading South Carolina on a historic run to the Final Four, Sindarius Thornwell has been busy preparing for the NBA Draft, which will take place June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Thornwell, one of the top scorers in college basketball, averaged 21.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game for the Gamecocks. He’s been happy to answer any questions that NBA teams have had for him – basketball-related or otherwise.

NFL prospects, of course, receive all sorts of odd questions from scouts and GMs. NBA prospects do, too, but perhaps with less regularity.

“Nobody ever asked me anything crazy,” Thornwell said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “One of the questions was are you a guy that stops at a yellow light or speeds through it? It’s not really a trick question or a right or wrong answer, but what are you supposed to do during a yellow light? Are you supposed to slow down or speed up? I definitely speed through it.”

Thornwell, a South Carolina native, was also asked what he thinks of when he hears the phrase “one-and-one.”

“Free throws,” Thornwell said. “But if you answer with only one response, that means you’re not an outside-the-box thinker. If you answer with more than one thing, that means you’re an outside-the-box thinker.”

Either way, Thornwell enters the draft as a rare commodity: a four-year college player.

“I think we just have the advantage in college,” Thornwell said. “We done been through it. We know what to expect. We know what it takes. So I think that’s the advantage we have coming into the draft. The four-year guys is the guys that can come in and produce right away and help an NBA team out right away, whereas the younger guys are guys that have to play in the D-League and can’t really find that rhythm or what they need to do to stick (in the NBA). Older guys, they understand what it takes and what they have to do to play.”