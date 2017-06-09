Ostertag: People Pay To See Draymond Green Act Like An Idiot

With a victory in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, the Golden State Warriors can win their second NBA title in three years, and Kevin Durant can become, for the first time, an NBA champion.

Greg Ostertag – a self-described world-class couch potato – won’t be watching.

Then again, Ostertag hasn’t watched much of the series.

“I watched 30 seconds of the whole thing,” the former Jazz center said on CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones. “I have nothing for it. There was a painting competition on TV during all of those games, and I would watch that.”

Seriously?

“I’m kidding,” Ostertag said, chuckling. “I watched LeBron shoot some free throws and I can’t remember what happened after that. I just don’t watch it. Now from what I’ve seen – I do check the scores – (the Warriors are) good. I’m not going to knock that they’re not good. What helps is there’s nobody that can shoot the ball like Steph Curry. If he gets rolling, he just makes everything else so much easier for them. And then you add Kevin Durant to the mix and Klay Thompson, who’s probably one of the top five shooters in the league, especially when he gets rolling. There’s no answer. LeBron can’t do it all. He’s put up great numbers in the Finals, but he can’t do it all by himself.”

James is averaging 32.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.3 steals in the Finals – and the Cavs are still on the verge of being swept.

Of course, the Warriors have done that to several opponents this postseason – all of them, in fact.

If the Warriors go 16-0 in the playoffs and become an unbeatable dynasty, wouldn’t that hurt the NBA?

“No, I don’t think it will,” Ostertag said. “Look at the following they have. This is the way the NBA is now. People pay to see this stuff. They pay to see these guys. They pay to see Steph Curry go out and shoot the way he does. (They pay to see) Kevin Durant go out and dunk. They pay to see Draymond Green act like an idiot and do the things he does. It is what it is. I don’t think it’ll hurt at all. Basketball is not going to go away.”

Osterag, who played against Dennis Rodman, sees parallels between Green and The Worm: similar height, similar skill sets (though Green is a better shooter), similar personalities, and similar antics and outbursts.

“And people paid to see it,” Ostertag said of Rodman. “I’m juts not a fan of the way (Green) does stuff. It is what it is.”